Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt on Trump charged with federal gun crimes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump was charged with federal gun crimes. Ryan Wesley Routh faces charges of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He appeared briefly in federal court Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury. His lawyer declined to comment.

