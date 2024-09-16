Moroccan authorities stop migration attempt into Spanish enclave of Ceuta

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Authorities say Moroccan security forces stopped groups of people who sought to force their way across the border into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta. Calls recently circulated on social networks for a mass migration attempt. Some people attempted to breach a border fence that has long been a flashpoint for sporadic migration tensions. The Spanish Interior Ministry said Monday that security efforts over recent days brought the situation under control. Ceuta and Melilla are two tiny Spanish territories in North Africa bordering the Mediterranean that have long been targeted by migrants and refugees seeking better lives in Europe.

