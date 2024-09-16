Mother of Colorado supermarket guman says he is ‘sick’ and denies knowing about plan

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The mother of a mentally ill man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 says her son is “sick” and he began acting strangely two years before the shooting. Khadija Ahidid testified Monday at the murder trial of her son, Ahmad Alissa. She said he believed he was being followed by the FBI, talked to himself and isolated from the rest of the family. She said his condition declined after he got Covid several months before the shooting. Alissa has schizophrenia and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Prosecutors say he knew what he was doing, as evidenced by his planning and fear of going to jail after the shooting.

