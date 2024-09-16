Officials ban swimming after medical waste washes ashore in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Officials are warning people to stay out of the ocean at several beaches in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia after they say medical waste, including hypodermic needles, washed ashore. Assateague Island National Seashore closed all ocean-facing beaches in Maryland and Virginia to swimming and wading. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says swimming, wading and surfing were banned at Assateague State Park after rangers found needles and caps along the beach there Sunday. A few more were found Monday. Swimming in Ocean City, Maryland, was closed after medical waste was found on town beaches. The source of the waste is under investigation.

