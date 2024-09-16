Shooting leaves 1 dead in Detroit at popular tailgating location after Lions game, police say

DETROIT (AP) — Police say one person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting at a popular Detroit tailgating location for Lions fans after the team’s game. Police Chief James White says a fight broke out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Eastern Market. The fight escalated when one person pulled out a gun and fired at least two rounds. Officers nearby responded, arrested the suspected shooter and recovered two handguns. White says the person killed was a Detroit man in his 40s and the injured person was another Detroit man in his 20s. Charges were pending for the suspect, a man from suburban Oak Park. The Lions lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

