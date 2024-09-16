Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they downed another US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed they shot down another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone, with video circulating online showing what appears to be a surface-to-air missile strike and flaming wreckage strewn across the ground. The U.S. military did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on the Houthis’ claimed downing of a drone over the country’s southwestern Dhamar province. The Houthis have exaggerated claims in the past in their ongoing campaign targeting shipping in the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. However, the video online bolstered the claim, particularly after two recent claims by the Houthis included no evidence.

