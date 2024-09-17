Australian police infiltrate encrypted messaging app Ghost and arrest dozens

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian police say they have infiltrated Ghost, an encrypted global communications app developed for criminals, leading to dozens of arrests. Police say the app’s alleged administrator, Jay Je Yoon Jung, will appear in a Sydney court on Wednesday on charges including supporting a criminal organization and benefiting from proceeds of crime. Australian police have arrested 38 suspects in raids across four states in recent days while law enforcement agencies were also making arrests in Canada, Sweden, Ireland and Italy. Australian police say they have prevented 50 people from being killed, kidnapped or seriously hurt by monitoring threats among 125,000 messages and 120 video calls since March. Australia joined a Europol-led global taskforce targeting Ghost in 2022.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.