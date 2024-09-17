Father of Colorado supermarket gunman thought he could be possessed by an evil spirit

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The father of a mentally ill man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket says he thought his son may have been possessed by an evil spirit before the attack. Moustafa Alissa testified Tuesday at the murder trial of Ahmad Alissa. Sometime before the attack in 2021, Moustafa Alissa recalled his son telling him to go talk to someone who was in his room but there was no one there. He said people in his native Syria say someone acting that way is believed to be possessed by an evil spirit, or djin. Ahmad Alissa has schizophrenia and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

