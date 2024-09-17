Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting again in a remote part of a national park

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — One of the world’s most active volcanoes is erupting again in a remote part of a Hawaii national park. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says Kilauea erupted briefly Sunday night in an area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park that’s closed to the public. The volcano’s middle East Rift Zone eruption then resumed Monday night. There’s no immediate threat to homes or infrastructure. Geologists say they observed overflight fountaining eruptive fissures and active lava flows on the floor of a crater during a Tuesday morning helicopter overflight.

