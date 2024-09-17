Major companies abandon an LGBTQ+ rights report card after facing anti-diversity backlash

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two decades ago, a national LGBTQ+ rights group decided to promote change by grading corporations on their workplace policies. The Human Rights Campaign initially focused its Corporate Equality Index on ensuring that gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer employees did not face discrimination in hiring and on the job. Just 13 companies received a perfect score in 2002. By last year, 545 businesses did. But the scorecard itself has come under attack in recent months by conservative activists who targeted businesses as part of a broader pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Ford, Harley Davidson and Lowe’s are among the companies that announced they would no longer participate in the index.

