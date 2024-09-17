Milan Fashion Week opens with light, ethereal yet grounded looks from Fendi, Ferretti and Marni

MILAN (AP) — As the northern hemisphere started transitioning from summer to fall, Milan Fashion Week invites fashionistas to dream about the next warm weather season. On Tuesday, designers showcased dreamy, summery dresses and crisp cotton. Fendi celebrated its upcoming centenary with a Spring-Summer 2025 collection. The collection paid homage to its founding era with art deco detailing and flapper silhouettes. Alberta Ferretti focused on artisanal techniques, using laser-cut cotton and earthy tones. Marni, under Francesco Risso’s creative direction, maintained its whimsical style with tailored everyday looks. The collection featured feathers, crystal embellishments, and a Napoleonic flair. Risso confirmed his bold intentions after the show.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.