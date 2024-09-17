New Delhi’s top elected official resigns after being released on bail in a bribery case

NEW DELHI (AP) — One of India’s leading opposition figures resigned his post as New Delhi’s chief minister on Tuesday, days after he emerged from prison on bail in a bribery case. Arvind Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested in March on charges of receiving bribes from a liquor distributor. Kejriwal has consistently denied the accusations and called them a political conspiracy. Opposition parties widely condemned Kejriwal’s arrest politically motivated, accusing Modi’s government of misusing federal investigation agencies to harass and weaken its political opponents. Kejriwal’s Aam Admi — or Common People’s — Party chose his ally Atishi as his successor. Atishi, 43, holds key finance, education, and women’s and children’s welfare portfolios.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.