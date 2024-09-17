RivCo board seeks possible ordinance to regulate ‘e-bikes’

The Board of Supervisors today directed the Riverside County Executive Office to craft an ordinance for regulating electric bikes, or "e-bikes," to enhance safety and ensure residents can use them without coming into conflict with pedestrians and other modes of transportation.

Board Chairman Chuck Washington proposed moving forward with creation of a measure for the full board's consideration, possibly before the end of the year.

"E-bikes are now used by all types of riders in Riverside County, including commuters, mountain bikers who need a little help getting up trails, riders with disabilities or other physical limitations, casual adult riders and children,'' the supervisor said in a statement posted to the board's agenda Tuesday. "With more people using these bikes, it is essential to establish safety guidelines to prevent accidents and ensure that all road and path users are protected."

The state has implemented a regulatory framework for e-bikes, but Washington noted that local jurisdictions can improve on it, and a few already have "to further ensure responsible and safe use'' of the vehicles.

"The county has experienced an increase in complaints, especially regarding e-bikers sharing space with pedestrians, children and elderly individuals ... such as on public walkways, bike pathways and horse trails," the chairman said. "Of particular concern are young riders under the age of 16 (who) may not be ready for the power of the e-bikes. Some young riders are operating bikes that have multiple power modes or after-market modifications that make them illegal, posing a threat to public safety.''

The future ordinance would only apply to unincorporated communities. Municipalities are responsible for drafting their own regulations.