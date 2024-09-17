The EU chief is to unveil her new team after a long and bumpy road

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is getting ready to present her new team for the next five-year tenure at the head of the bloc. It’s been a tumultuous ride to get it ready for office. Von der Leyen is expected to announce her proposals on Tuesday. The search for the 26 members of her college was chaotic and scandal-ridden even before the parliament is to start hearings on whether to accept each proposed candidate. French heavyweight Thierry Breton openly criticized von der Leyen for “questionable governance” on Monday in a shock resignation letter and accused her of backroom machinations to oust him.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.