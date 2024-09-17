The FBI is investigating suspicious packages sent to election officials in more than a dozen states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating suspicious packages that have been sent to or received by elections officials more than a dozen states. There are no immediate reports of injuries or that any of the packages contained hazardous material, but they have caused evacuations in some cases. The latest packages were sent to officials in New York, Massachusetts, Missouri and other states on Tuesday. It’s the second time in the past year that suspicious packages have been mailed to elections officials in multiple states and comes as early voting has begun in several states ahead of November’s elections.

