The Flying Doctors will return to the Coachella Valley for their annual health and wellness fair offering free medical, dental, and vision services.

Medical volunteers will gather at:

Desert Mirage High School

86150 66th Avenue

Thermal, CA

The clinic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Innercare at 760-398-5229.