Trump pledges tariffs and repeats false claim of Chinese automakers building big Mexican factories

DETROIT (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeated false claims that Chinese automakers are putting up large factories in Mexico. The GOP presidential nominee is also vowing to slap 200% tariffs on any vehicles made in the unbuilt plants and shipped to the United States. During an appearance Tuesday in Flint, Michigan, Trump also claimed that if Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is elected in November, there will be no more auto industry in the U.S., because work building electric vehicles will go to China. That statement came even though automaking employment has grown since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 after dropping slightly during Trump’s first term.

