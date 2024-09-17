US sends soldiers to Alaska amid Russian military activity increase in the area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. military has moved more than 100 soldiers along with mobile rocket launchers to a desolate island in Alaska amid a recent increase in Russian military planes and vessels approaching the state. Eight Russian military planes and four navy vessels, including two submarines, have come close to Alaska in the past week as Russia and China conducted joint military drills. None of the planes breached U.S. airspace. A Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday there was no cause for alarm. As part of a “force projection operation,” the Army on Sept. 12 sent the soldiers to Shemya Island in the Aleutian chain of western Alaska.

