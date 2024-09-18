A news site that covers Haitian-Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists at a news site that covers issues facing the Haitian community in the United States say they’ve been harassed and intimidated with racist messages for covering the false story about immigrants eating the pets of people in Springfield, Ohio. One editor at the Haitian Times was “swatted” this week by police officers sent to investigate a supposed crime at her home. The 25-year-old publication, which once called on the Committee to Protect Journalists to offer safety tips for their reporters working in Haiti, now want help for what is going on in the United States. But the founder has a message: we aren’t backing down.

