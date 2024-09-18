A student attending a Japanese school in China is attacked and a suspect is in custody
BEIJING (AP) — Officials say a 10-year-old student attending a Japanese school in southern China has been attacked and a suspect is in custody. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the student was stabbed by a man about 200 meters (220 yards) from the gate of the Shenzhen Japanese School. The motive for the attack is not immediately clear. In an email sent to Japanese citizens living in China, the Japanese Embassy warned residents to be vigilant, citing recent knife attacks.