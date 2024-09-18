A student attending a Japanese school in China is attacked and a suspect is in custody

BEIJING (AP) — Officials say a 10-year-old student attending a Japanese school in southern China has been attacked and a suspect is in custody. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the student was stabbed by a man about 200 meters (220 yards) from the gate of the Shenzhen Japanese School. The motive for the attack is not immediately clear. In an email sent to Japanese citizens living in China, the Japanese Embassy warned residents to be vigilant, citing recent knife attacks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.