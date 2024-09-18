A Japanese student stabbed near a school in China has died, Japanese officials say

BEIJING (AP) — Japanese officials say a 10-year-old student attending a Japanese school in southern China who was attacked the day before has died. A suspect is in custody. The officials asked Beijing to provide details and take preventive measures. Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the boy’s death was regrettable and asked China to provide details and take measures to prevent similar attacks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the student was stabbed by a man about 200 meters (220 yards) from the gate of the Shenzhen Japanese School. The motive for the attack is not immediately clear. In an email sent to Japanese citizens living in China, the Japanese Embassy warned residents to be vigilant.

