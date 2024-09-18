Cyprus’ top court sacks the government’s chief accountant over misconduct

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ top court has ordered that the government’s comptroller general be removed from his post for alleged misconduct and interferences in the works of judiciary. It’s the first such ruling in the Mediterranean island nation’s 64-year history. The eight-judge panel of the Supreme Constitutional Court said in a 209-page decision announced on Wednesday that Odysseas Michaelides “violated boundaries” and exhibited “behavior unbecoming” his post. The ruling is the latest chapter in a long-running feud between Michaelides and the attorney general and his deputy. The two had brought the case before the top court. The judges said Michaelides exceeded his authority and repeatedly demonstrated “contempt” for the country’s attorney general.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.