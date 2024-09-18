Dominican and US officials crack down on regional drug trafficking ring

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Officials from the U.S. and the Dominican Republic have arrested nearly a dozen suspects after they launched a joint operation to crack down on a regional drug trafficking ring. Officials with the Dominican Republic’s Anti-Drug Agency and agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Southern Command fanned out across the Caribbean country early Wednesday as part of the operation. Among those arrested are the suspected heads of the ring that officials say received drugs from South America in the Dominican Republic and neighboring Puerto Rico and then shipped them to the United States and Europe.

