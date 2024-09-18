Skip to Content
News

FBI says Iranian hackers sent unsolicited stolen Trump info to people associated with Biden campaign

By
Published 2:57 PM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iranian hackers sent people associated with President Joe Biden’s campaign unsolicited information that had been stolen from Republican Donald Trump’s campaign, the FBI and other federal agencies said Wednesday.

The announcement marks the latest effort to call out what officials say are Iran’s brazen, ongoing efforts to interfere in the 2024 election, including a hack-and-leak campaign targeting Trump’s campaign.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content