FIFA teams up with UN health agency for campaign to educate world soccer about concussion

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has teamed up with the World Health Organization for a campaign to educate the soccer industry about the risks of concussion injuries. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says “concussion is a public health issue of concern.” FIFA is sending a toolkit to all 211 national federations. It’s to help teach at all levels of soccer that symptoms of a head injury can take 72 hours to appear. FIFA favors removing players immediately from a game. In an alarming case in the 2014 World Cup final Germany player Christoph Kramer played on for 14 minutes despite clear distress.

