Mission specialist for Titan sub owner to testify before Coast Guard
Associated Press
A mission specialist for the company that owned the Titan submersible that imploded is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Coast Guard. Renata Rojas is the latest person connected to OceanGate to testify before the investigatory panel Thursday, after two days of testimony that raised questions about the company’s operations before the doomed mission. OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush was among five people who died when the submersible imploded en route to the wreck of the Titanic in June 2023. The Coast Guard has opened a public hearing that is part of a high level investigation into the cause of the implosion earlier this month.