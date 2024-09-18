Sri Lanka’s presidential election a test for current leader, 2 years after its economy hit bottom

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans who usually vote along religious and ethnic lines will be keeping another factor in mind when they vote Saturday on a new president. Sri Lanka was in the midst of economic collapse and political chaos when Ranil Wickremesinghe took on the presidency in 2022. Things have improved since then, but many in this South Asian island nation are still struggling, borrowing money or leaving the country to cope with rising living costs and limited opportunities. Wickremesinghe is running against opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and Anura Dissanayake, leader of a Marxist-led coalition that has been gaining popularity. Results of the election are due on Sunday.

