Ukraine boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after brief detention in Poland

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland, says Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion,” said Zelenskyy after he had a phone conversation with Usyk. “Our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained.” It was not immediately clear why the 37-year-old Usyk was detained. He is one of Ukraine’s most prominent athletes known abroad, and he has organized and participated in different projects aiding his country’s efforts to resist Russia’s invasion.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.