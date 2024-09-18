Ukrainian drones strike a large military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones have struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge blaze and prompting the evacuation of local residents. A Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said on Wednesday that the strike destroyed Russian warehouses in Toropets, a town in Russia’s Tver region northwest of Moscow. They were carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service, along with Ukraine’s Intelligence and Special Operations Forces. The strike came as a senior U.S. diplomat said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recently announced plan for winning the war “can work” and help end the conflict that is now in its third year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.