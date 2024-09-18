Vermont caps emergency motel housing for homeless, forcing many to leave this month

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — This fall, hundreds of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness in Vermont must leave state-funded motel rooms where they’ve been living as the state winds down its pandemic-era motel voucher program. The move is prompting outcry from city leaders and advocates who say many don’t have a place to go. The biggest exodus of more than 200 households is expected on Thursday when they reach a new 80-day limit stay in motel rooms that the Legislature imposed. They include families, people with disabilities, older individuals, those who are pregnant, or who have experienced domestic violence or a natural disaster.

