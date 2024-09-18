Wagon rolls over at Wisconsin apple orchard injuring about 25 children and adults

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (AP) — About 25 children and adults have been injured after a wagon carrying them overturned at a western Wisconsin apple orchard. Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes says the children, parents and chaperones were on a field trip to the orchard in Lafayette when one of two wagons being pulled by a tractor turned sideways and rolled over Wednesday morning. Hakes says the tractor was traveling at a low speed when the wagon rolled while going downhill. Three people suffered critical injuries, while injuries to five others were considered serious. Authorities didn’t say how many of the injured were children. The elementary school-age children attend a school in Eau Claire.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.