Harris looks for boost from Oprah as part of digital-first media strategy

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is looking for a boost with persuadable and less-motivated voters as she participates in a livestream Thursday evening with former talk show host Oprah Winfrey. The event, billed as “Unite for America,” is being hosted by Winfrey from suburban Michigan, one of this election’s key battlegrounds. More than 250,000 people were watching on the Harris campaign livestream on YouTube alone as Winfrey introduced the vice president. “We each have those moments in our lives when it’s time to step up,” Harris responded when Winfrey asked about her overnight transformation as she went from President Joe Biden’s running mate to being the Democratic nominee.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.