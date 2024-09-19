Inmates stab correctional officers at a Massachusetts prison

LANCASTER, Mass. (AP) — A spokesperson says two correctional officers were stabbed by inmates and three others were injured at a Massachusetts maximum security prison. The five officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster were taken to hospitals after the confrontation Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction says in a statement Thursday that the facility is secure while an investigation is being conducted. The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union has posted online that an officer was stabbed in the back and the head. It is calling for more action from the department.

