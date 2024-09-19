Jurors watch video of EMTs failing to treat Tyre Nichols after he was beaten

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three former Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichol’s fatal beating have seen video showing two EMTs just standing around, doing nothing to help him as he sat bleeding on the ground. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith are accused of acting with “deliberate indifference” while Nichols was on the ground, among other charges. Smith’s attorney played the video in court Thursday in an effort to show fire department personnel also failed to help Nichols in the vital minutes after he was beaten. Two other former officers have pleaded guilty and are testifying.

