New York Philharmonic musicians agree to 30% raise over 3-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic and its musicians’ union have settled on a collective bargaining agreement that includes a 30% raise over three years. The deal with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians calls for raises of about 15% in 2024-25 and 7.5% each in 2025-26 and 2026-27. Base pay will rise to $205,000 by the deal’s final season. Ratification of the new deal is expected to take place Friday, and the contract will run from Saturday through Sept. 20, 2027.

