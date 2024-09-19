Ohio officials approve language saying anti-gerrymandering measure calls for the opposite

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio election officials have approved ballot language that will describe this fall’s Issue 1 as requiring gerrymandering when the proposal is intended to do the opposite. The Republican-controlled Ohio Ballot Board approved the language Wednesday in a 3-2 party-line vote, two days after the Republican-led state Supreme Court voted 4-3 to correct various defects the justices found in what the board had already passed. The high court ordered two of eight disputed sections of the ballot description to be rewritten while upholding the other six the issue’s backers had contested. The court’s three Democratic justices dissented.

