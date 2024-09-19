Turkey wants to regulate Germany’s beloved döner kebab street food

BERLIN (AP) — The döner kebab is beloved in Berlin. In Turkey, the dish originally was made of lamb and sold only on a plate. But in the 1970s, Turkish immigrants in Berlin opted to serve it in a pita and tweak the recipe to make it special for Berliners. But the snack’s status could be in jeopardy if the European Commission approves Turkey’s bid to regulate what can legally take the döner kebab name. The commission must decide by Sept. 24 whether 11 objections to the application have merit. If they do, Germany and Turkey will have up to six months to hammer out a compromise. The European Commission has the final say.

