UN experts urge United Nations to lay foundations for global governance of artificial intelligence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A high-powered U.N. advisory body says global governance of artificial intelligence is “imperative” and is urging the United Nations to lay the foundations for the first inclusive global institutions to regulate the fast-growing technology. In a 100-page report launched Thursday, the group said AI “is transforming our world,” offering tremendous potential for good from opening new areas of science and accelerating economic growth to improving public health, agriculture and optimizing energy grids. But left ungoverned, it said, AI’s benefits could be limited to a handful of countries, companies and individuals, while even more powerful systems than exist today “could upend the world of work,” create autonomous weapons, and pose risks to peace and security.

