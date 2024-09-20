A new life is proposed for Three Mile Island supplying power to Microsoft data centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The owner of the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant says it plans to restart the reactor under a 20-year agreement that calls for tech giant Microsoft to buy the power to supply its data centers. Friday’s announcement by Constellation Energy comes five years after its then-parent company shut down the plant, saying it was losing money. The plant is located on an island in the Susquehanna River just outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It was the site of the nation’s worst commercial nuclear power accident in 1979. The accident destroyed one reactor and left the plant with one functioning reactor. Constellation says it hopes to bring that reactor online in 2028.

