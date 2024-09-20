Donald Trump returns to North Carolina without Mark Robinson, one of his top in-state supporters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina to stump in the southern battleground state that both Democrats and Republicans are treating as increasingly critical to victory in November. But on Saturday he will be campaigning in Wilmington without Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Trump has long praised the GOP gubernatorial nominee, but his campaign is now distancing itself following a CNN report about Robinson’s alleged posts on a pornography website’s message board. Robinson has denied writing the posts and says he’s not leaving the race. State Republican officials have stood by Robinson, whose decision to keep campaigning could threaten GOP prospects in other key races, including Trump’s efforts in a battleground state he previously won twice.

