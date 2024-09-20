Gucci constructs looks of casual grandeur as Tod’s focuses on Artisanal Intelligence

MILAN (AP) — The fashion palate cleanser of the season: white. Milan fashion houses, more often than not this season, are opening their runway preview shows for next spring and summer with all-white looks. Tod’s put the emphasis on white with tables of artisans constructing white driving shoes inside the showroom, and followed by opening the show with a crisp white look. Fashionistas arriving at the highly anticipated Gucci show passed through a white tunnel that burst into the colors of a sunrise. They were in good company, with Moschino, Ferretti, Del Core and Cavalli all opening their collections in white this week.

