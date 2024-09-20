Inmate stabbed in court after attempting to disarm Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy

A 20-year-old inmate who attempted to disarm a courtroom deputy in Banning was stabbed by the deputy before being taken to a hospital for medical treatment, authorities said today.

The inmate, a San Bernardino County resident, was booked on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon when he was assigned to attend court at the Banning Justice Center on Wednesday around 9:20 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was in restraints but was uncooperative inside the. courtroom, resulting in a physical altercation where he allegedly grabbed a courtroom deputy's holstered gun in an attempt to disarm him.

"As a result of the altercation and to prevent his firearm from being taken by [the suspect] the deputy utilized his knife and stabbed Bashor one time. Deputies were able to gain control of [the suspect] and prevent any further assault," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and discharged the same day, was taken back to the Larry Smith Correctional Facility and remains in custody.

He is expected to face additional charges for allegedly attempting to disarm a peace officer, according to sheriff's officials.

The deputy involved in the stabbing was placed on paid administrative leave, and the investigation was being handled by the department's Force Investigations Detail personnel.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to call Riverside County District Attorney Investigator JR Ferrer or Riverside County Sheriff Investigator Jason Letterly at 951-955-2777.