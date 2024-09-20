Iran’s top leader pardons prisoners, including foreigners and people accused of anti-state crimes

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top leader has pardoned thousands of prisoners, including foreigners and people accused of anti-state crimes. The state-run IRNA news agency reported Friday that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned and commuted the sentences of 2,887 prisoners. It says those pardoned included 39 people who were convicted of anti-state crimes and 40 foreign nationals. Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, pardons prisoners to mark certain occasions, including the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is Saturday.

