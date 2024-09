PGA West in La Quinta will host a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PGA West Tournament Clubhouse. PGA West is located at 56-150 PGA Boulevard.

Officials said there will be positions in golf, hospitality, retail, food, beverage, and more positions.

To apply, click here, scan the barcode, or call 760-564-4972.