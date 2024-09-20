The US is more hands-off than usual in the Middle East. It fears making things worse

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a more hands-off approach than usual during a week of dramatic escalation between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Top U.S. officials are holding back from full-on crisis diplomacy for fear of making matters worse. The public restraint follows mass explosions of the militant group’s electronic devices and an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. The attacks threaten to spur all-out war between Israel and its enemies in the Middle East and doom already faltering Gaza cease-fire negotiations. Since the attacks, there has been no publicly acknowledged U.S. contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

