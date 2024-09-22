2 suspended from college swim team after report of slur scratched onto student’s body

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials at a Pennsylvania college say at least two students were suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student’s body. Gettysburg College said in a statement last week that officials had received “a deeply concerning report of a racial slur being scratched onto a student using a plastic or ceramic tool.” The college says that “at this point, the students involved are not participating in swim team activities.” The college’s president says it is reported to have happened during an “informal social gathering at an on-campus residence.”

