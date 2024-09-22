Bomb targeting foreign diplomats’ convoy kills policeman in Pakistan’s restive northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says a roadside blast caused by an improvised explosive device, targeting foreign diplomats’ convoy in the country’s restive northwest, has killed a policeman. All the diplomats are safe and a heavy security contingent is at the scene after Sunday’s blast. The diplomats were traveling to a tourist area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and is a base for militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban. There was no immediate claim for the attack. The diplomats are from Asia, Europe and Africa. They have returned safely to the capital Islamabad, the ministry added.

