Harris owns a gun? Trump wants to cap credit card rates? Party lines blur in campaign’s last stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — One presidential candidate is talking up gun ownership and promising tough new border security measures. The other vows to cap credit card interest rates and force insurance companies to cover in vitro fertilization. Which one is the Democrat and the Republican? The lines that have traditionally defined each party’s policy priorities are blurring as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump fight to expand their political coalitions in the final days of the 2024 presidential contest. In both cases, the candidates are embracing positions and rhetoric that would have once been anathema to their political bases. But as the electoral landscape continues to evolve in the Trump era, Harris and Trump are tapping nontraditional policies to help win over persuadable voters from the other side.

