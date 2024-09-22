Over 20 people wounded after Russia strikes apartment blocks in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes have hit high-rise apartment blocks in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, leaving dozens wounded in a second consecutive nighttime attack this week. The bombs fell Saturday night on the district of Shevchenkivsky, in Ukraine’s northeast, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. Residential 16- and 9-storied buildings were destroyed, and seven more buildings were damaged, he added. Twenty-one people were wounded, including an eight-year-old, two 17-year-olds and several older adults, according to Syniehubov and Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov. The attack came after another late Friday that wounded 15 people as Russian airstrikes hit three Kharkiv neighborhoods, Terekhov said. According to Ukrainian officials, KAB-type aerial glide bombs were used in both attacks.

