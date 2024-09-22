Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors in restive northwest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban have denied involvement in a bombing attack on a police convoy that was escorting foreign ambassadors in the country’s restive northwest. Authorities said Monday they were still trying to determine who was behind the attack, which killed a police officer. The ambassadors and senior envoys were traveling Sunday to the Swat Valley, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, when the attack occurred in Malam Jabba, one of Pakistan’s two ski resorts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but a Pakistani Taliban spokesman denied detonating the improvised explosive device. One police officer was killed and four others were wounded in the attack. The envoys were all unharmed.

